RJ Mitte, best known for his role as Walter Jr. on ‘Breaking Bad’ has died at 34

RJ Mitte, best known for his role as Walter White Jr. on ‘Breaking Bad’ and disability advocate, has died at the age of 34.

TMZ confirmed the report earlier Monday afternoon.

In a statement released by representatives of Mitte, they said: “It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”

“RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter ‘Flynn’ White Jr. on AMC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”

The statement additionally went on to mention his philanthropic work as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.

“He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities.”

Mitte was born on August 21, 1992, in Jackson, Mississippi. He starred alongside main character Bryan Cranston’s “Walter White” as his teenage son, Walter White Jr., in the critically acclaimed TV series ‘Breaking Bad.’

Mitte was also an advocate for cerebral palsy, being diagnosed himself at the age of 3.

Representatives went on to conclude the statement by asking for privacy for his loved ones.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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