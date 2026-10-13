Construction completed at Spencer church after devastating fire ripped down historic building

SPENCER, Mass. — More than three years after a devastating fire destroyed the historic First Congregational Church of Spencer, construction on a new worship facility and community gathering space has been completed on Main Street.

The original church, which dated back to 1863, burned in June 2023 after investigators said it was believed to be struck by lightning. Video from the fire shows flames tearing through the building as its steeple came crashing down.

“Everyone was so sad. It was a terrible tragedy,” Spencer resident Denise Rodino said. “That church was used for worship and for a lot of community activities, so it’s really sad to see it go, and it’s wonderful to see it come out of the ashes.”

For residents, the loss of the longtime community landmark left a lasting impression.

“It broke my heart,” Wendy Holup said.

“This town is so small that anything happening is a big deal, so it was pretty chaotic,” Spencer resident Maianza Tonga said.

Over the last year, residents watched as a new building took shape at 207 Main St. Lauring Construction recently announced that work on the replacement facility had been completed.

The building was designed to serve as both a house of worship and a community gathering place.

“It was something we gathered around and never forgot, I guess,” Tonga said of the former church.

Tonga said seeing the new building rise from the site has been a full-circle moment.

“Glory to God. It was nice to see it built,” Tonga said. “It was crazy to see just a patch of burnt earth and then a cross, but it came together pretty quickly, so I’m just happy to see it and support it.”

He finished, “I think the community came together amazingly well, and it’s a beautiful new building for sure,” Tonga said.

Construction has been completed, but an official opening date remains unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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