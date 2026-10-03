UAE says co-pilot on FlyDubai plane that nearly crashed attacked captain with cockpit's crash axe

CAIRO — The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday that the co-pilot on a FlyDubai flight that nearly crashed with 182 people on board attacked the captain with the cockpit’s crash axe in a “terrorist attack.”

The UAE statement cited the attorney general as saying the co-pilot also tried to take control of the plane during Wednesday’s attack on the Israel-bound flight.

Passengers and crew intervened to subdue the co-pilot and stabilize the plane.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

CAIRO (AP) — The co-pilot suspected of stabbing the captain of an Israel-bound FlyDubai flight before passengers and others stopped the attack is an Omani national named Hamam al-Hammami, three people with knowledge of the situation, including a Gulf and Western diplomat, said on Saturday.

All spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. The Gulf diplomat said investigations are underway to establish whether he acted as a “lone wolf or has any connection with any extremist groups.”

The co-pilot, who officials said nearly crashed the sharply plummeting flight with 182 people aboard, was barred from flying by Oman over concerns he had adopted extremist views, a separate person familiar with the matter said.

The co-pilot was then hired by the United Arab Emirates-based airline FlyDubai, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. It was not immediately clear to what extent he was vetted when he was hired. Oman’s barring of him was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

An official says the co-pilot was born in the UAE

How the co-pilot managed to be working in the cockpit on Wednesday morning is a central question for investigators. Israel says has it has agreements with foreign carriers to keep pilots from flying into the country if they are citizens of nations that don't maintain diplomatic relations with it. Israel and Oman do not have formal diplomatic relations.

There was no immediate comment from FlyDubai, the UAE government or Oman Air. Oman’s government has said nothing publicly in response to repeated questions since the incident.

The co-pilot was born in the UAE and his mother is Syrian, according to another regional official with knowledge of the investigation.

The official confirmed that the co-pilot worked with Oman’s national airline, but was removed from flying because of concerns that he showed signs of extremist views. He was later moved to an administrative job at Oman Air, the official said.

Security agencies from four regional countries were working to establish the co-pilot's motives, aided by the United States and other Western governments, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the investigation.

UAE senior diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash on Friday called the attack a "dangerous terrorist act" in a post on X. The incident is a test for the UAE government, which has earned a reputation for effective measures against extremist activities but has also bristled in the past over criticism of security lapses.

A social media account was deleted the day of the flight

Little else was immediately known about the co-pilot’s background. His Instagram account was active until the day of the flight and then deleted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said the co-pilot had undergone “Islamist radicalization,” but provided no evidence.

The captain, who was badly wounded, has said he used his remaining energy while being stabbed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing people who had noticed alarmingly unusual sounds to come in, tackle the co-pilot and stabilize the plane. It made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Investigators have not publicly identified the object used to stab the captain or said whether it was carried onto the plane or came from inside the aircraft.

Both the captain and co-pilot were later taken to the UAE as it leads the investigation. Officials have said a number of countries including Israel are participating.

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Mednick reported from Tel Aviv, Israel. AP Washington bureau chief Anna Johnson contributed to this report from Washington.

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