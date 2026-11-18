The holidays are coming in fast. And whether it’s for customers or family, planning ahead can help ensure you deliver on time. Keeping an eye on deadlines is crucial. That’s why we’ve consolidated the deadlines for all the major carriers all in one spot. So you can keep the holiday cheer (and your shipments) running smoothly.

Shippo, the shipping software company, shares the 2026 holiday shipping deadlines for USPS, UPS, and FedEx, plus holiday closures and tips for shipping on time.

Check out the tables below and make sure you’re prepped for holiday success.

When is the last day to ship for Christmas 2026?

The last day to ship ranges from Dec. 17 for ground services to Dec. 23 for overnight.

A table showing the holiday shipping deadlines for different service speeds across major delivery carriers. (Stacker/Stacker)

Shippo



Note: USPS dates are for delivery before Dec. 25. UPS and FedEx dates are for delivery by Dec. 24. Rows show the closest match by speed, not identical services.

Sources: USPS, UPS 2026 Year-End Holiday Schedule, FedEx.

What is the last day to ship USPS for Christmas 2026?

The last day to ship USPS for delivery before Dec. 25 is Dec. 17 for Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail, Dec. 18 for Priority Mail, and Dec. 19 for Priority Mail Express. See the table at the top of the page to compare with UPS and FedEx.

Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or a U.S. territory? First-Class, Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express use the same dates. Ground Advantage to those locations has a 10-day or longer service expectation, so ship it earlier.

For USPS international dates, see the international section below.

USPS military mail

A table showing the last dates to ship USPS for Christmas 2026. (Stacker/Stacker)

Shippo

What is the last day to ship UPS for Christmas 2026?

For UPS delivery by Dec. 24, the last day to ship is Dec. 21 for UPS 3 Day Select, Dec. 22 for UPS 2nd Day Air, and Dec. 23 for UPS Next Day Air, while UPS Ground depends on your route, so check ups.com/ctc. See the table at the top of the page to compare with USPS and FedEx.

For UPS Next Day Air shipments, UPS says to use an On-Call Pickup, a Smart Pickup, a scheduled pickup, or drop the package at a UPS Store or UPS Authorized Service Location.

For Canada and Mexico, see the international section below. For other destinations, use UPS Calculate Time and Cost at ups.com/ctc, since some may need an earlier ship date.

What is the last day to ship FedEx for Christmas 2026?

For FedEx delivery by Dec. 24, the last day to ship is Dec. 21 for Express Saver, Dec. 22 for 2Day, and Dec. 23 for overnight services. FedEx SameDay ships as late as Dec. 24. See the table at the top of the page to compare with USPS and UPS.

FedEx Ground and Home Delivery

FedEx Ground and Home Delivery have several last ship dates, because the right one depends on how many days the package spends in transit. Find your transit time at fedex.com, then use this table.

A table showing the ground transit times and last dates to ship for FedEx. (Stacker/Stacker)

Shippo

These dates assume a regular scheduled pickup or a drop-off at a staffed FedEx location.

For FedEx international dates, see the international section below.

What are the last days to ship internationally for Christmas 2026?

The last day to ship to Canada for Christmas is Dec. 23 with UPS Worldwide Express or FedEx International Priority, and Dec. 22 for Mexico. USPS dates are earlier: Dec. 16 for Priority Mail Express International and Dec. 9 for its other international services.

A table showing the last dates to ship internationally for Christmas 2026. (Stacker/Stacker)

Shippo

Note: USPS dates apply to every international destination, including Canada and Mexico. For UPS and FedEx shipments to other countries, use ups.com/ctc and fedex.com/ratefinder/home. FedEx notes that its international dates don't account for customs clearance.

Sources: USPS, UPS 2026 Year-End Holiday Schedule, FedEx.

Are carriers open on holidays in 2026?

USPS, UPS, and FedEx are all closed on Thanksgiving (Nov. 26), Christmas Day (Dec. 25), and New Year's Day (Jan. 1). UPS and FedEx also scale back pickups on several days around Christmas and New Year's.

A table showing the carriers' open and closed dates for shipping on holidays of 2026. (Stacker/Stacker)

Shippo

"Open" for USPS means the date isn't a USPS holiday. Local Post Office, The UPS Store, and FedEx Office hours can vary around holidays, so check your location before you drop off.

Sources: USPS, UPS, FedEx.

How can you ship by the deadline and still save money?

Compare rates and delivery dates side by side before you buy a label, so you pick the cheapest service that still arrives in time. That matters more than usual right now, since carriers add holiday fees through mid-January.

Compare carriers side by side. Some online shipping solutions show rates from USPS, UPS, FedEx, and other carriers on one screen, and pass along volume discounts from carriers that can mean up to 90% off retail shipping rates for the same service. Missed your ground cutoff? You can still make Christmas with a faster service, since UPS and FedEx 2-day and overnight cutoffs run through Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. Compare what each one costs before you upgrade. Some online shipping solutions also show a specific expected delivery date for each service, like Thursday, Dec. 17, instead of the carrier's standard range (e.g. "2 to 5 business days"). Those dates come from how similar packages on the same route have moved recently, which can show you when a cheaper service will still arrive in time. Ship earlier than you think you need to. Carrier dates are recommendations, not guarantees, and the final days before Christmas leave little room for delays.

Plan ahead for holiday shipping deadlines

Peak season is busy enough already. The last thing you'll want to do is add unnecessary stress to meet carriers' deadlines. Here are several steps you can take to be ready for holiday shipping:

Prepare your fulfillment operations

Communicating holiday shipping deadlines to shoppers is important. But if you receive an order on one of these dates, can you actually get it out the door on time?

Ask yourself the following questions to identify any weak points in your operations:

Have you assessed the average time it takes to prepare an item for shipment?

Do you have the staffing needed to fulfill orders efficiently?

How well stocked are you on the shipping supplies you use most frequently (especially any custom packaging products with long order lead times)?

Have you optimized the layout of your facility or fulfillment centers to avoid unnecessary slowdowns?

Do you have technology in place to optimize fulfillment? For example, some online shipping solutions can batch print labels, validate addresses to help you avoid extra fees, and compare rates across carriers.

Communicate deadlines clearly and frequently

Once you have a better sense of the state of your fulfillment operations, use your average order processing times to set your own holiday shipping deadlines.

For example, if you offer USPS Priority Mail shipping within the continental U.S., and you need an average of two business days to fulfill an order, you may not want to use the USPS-stated deadline of Friday, December 18. Instead, consider setting the deadline you share with shoppers to Wednesday, December 16, to minimize potential delays, and repeat the process for each shipping service you offer or any of your products that have special shipping requirements.

After you establish your own shipping deadlines, post this information in as many places as possible to ensure would-be buyers aren't left in the lurch. Possible locations for this information include:

Your website's homepage

Your FAQ page

Each of your product description pages

Your order confirmation pages

Your order notification emails

Any marketing messages going out during November and December

As you update the holiday shipping language in these and other areas, consider incorporating a reminder that your dates are only guidelines, not guarantees. Encourage customers to buy well in advance to avoid any unanticipated delays.

Give shoppers expedited shipping options

Even if you normally stick with a single carrier, the holiday season is a great time to diversify your carrier mix in order to give shoppers more options. For instance, if you only offer ground or standard shipping services, consider adding an expedited level for customers who are willing to pay extra for timely delivery.

You can also diversify by holiday shipping deadlines. Although USPS Priority Mail is an expedited service, its deadline is four days before the target shipping dates for FedEx's 2Day and 2Day AM services. While a few days may not seem like that much, offering both options can mean a world of difference to your last-minute shoppers.

Communicate deadlines to your customer service teams

Last but not least, make sure you keep your all-important customer service teams in the loop with your deadlines. Not only are they likely to field questions from customers on holiday shipping deadlines, but they can also help you to get the word out by proactively sharing target dates in customer conversations, when appropriate.

You'll empower the team members who are hands-on with your customers, and in turn, they'll have a better understanding of what to expect before they buy.

FAQ

Can I ship on Christmas Eve and still arrive by Christmas?

Rarely. UPS Next Day Air and FedEx overnight services stop at Dec. 23, and USPS Priority Mail Express stops at Dec. 19. FedEx SameDay is the exception, with a Dec. 24 ship date.

Are these holiday shipping deadlines guaranteed?

No. USPS says actual delivery dates vary with origin, destination, acceptance time and other conditions. FedEx and UPS both say their dates are subject to change.

What is the last day to ship ground packages for Christmas?

USPS Ground Advantage is Dec. 17. FedEx Ground and Home Delivery run from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23 depending on transit time. UPS Ground depends on your route, so check ups.com/ctc.

What if I miss the cutoff?

Move up a speed tier. If a ground cutoff has passed, UPS 2nd Day Air and FedEx 2Day ship through Dec. 22, and overnight services through Dec. 23.

Do these dates cover Hanukkah and Kwanzaa?

Hanukkah runs Dec. 4 to Dec. 12 this year, so ship those gifts well before the Christmas dates above. USPS lists Kwanzaa (Dec. 26 to Jan. 1) under the same Dec. 25 cutoffs.

Ship early and double-check the details

Carrier deadlines are the last chance to ship, not a promise of delivery. Check the cutoff for your carrier and speed, leave a day or two of cushion, and confirm the address before you buy a label.

This story was produced by Shippo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.