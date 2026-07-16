World Cup finals: What to know as Spain takes on Argentina

The final ticket is set for the World Cup as Spain will take on Argentina for the final and the winner of the match will be crowned the world champion.

The final two teams came out on top, narrowed down from a group of 46 over the past several weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming finals.

When will the game be played?

Spain will face Argentina on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Where will the match be played?

The final game will be played in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

How did the teams get to the final?

Spain beat France on Tuesday in one of the two semifinals, The Associated Press reported. Argentina beat England on Wednesday in the other semifinal.

By the numbers:

Spain

Six wins, one draw, no losses

13 goals for

1 goal against

Group stage: Cape Verde (0-0 draw), Saudi Arabia (4-0 win), Uruguay (1-0 win)

Knockout stage: Austria (3-0 win), Portugal (1-0 win), Belgium (2-1 win), France (2-0 win)

Argentina

Seven wins, no draws, no losses

19 goals for

7 goals against

Group stage: Algeria (3-0 win), Austria (2-0 win), Jordan (3-1 win)

Knockout stage: Cape Verde (3-2 win), Egypt (3-2 win), Switzerland (3-1 win), England (2-1 win)

Which country has more championships?

Argentina is going for its fourth and if they win, would be the first back-to-back champion since Brazil in 1958/1962. If Spain wins, it will be the country’s second title, following its 2010 win, the AP said.

Are there any more games other than the final?

Yes, the third-place playoff will be held on Saturday, July 18, at 5 p.m., between France and England. It will be played at Miami Stadium, according to Fox Sports.

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