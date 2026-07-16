Two people hospitalized after reported incident at Framingham home

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Two people were hospitalized after a reported incident at a Framingham home on Thursday.

Framingham police received a 911 call Thursday morning from an individual at 23 St. Lo Road who told police that a man had entered their home without permission

The caller told police that the alleged intruder had been stabbed.

Responding officers arrived at the home and found two people with injuries, including the person who called police.

Both people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“The incident remains under active investigation,” Framingham police said. “Based on the information currently available to investigators, the individuals involved are known to one another, and there is no known threat to the public.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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