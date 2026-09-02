Woman killed in Times Square stabbing identified as Bank of America executive

The woman who was killed during a random stabbing attack in New York’s Times Square on Monday has been identified as a Bank of America executive, bank officials confirmed.

Erin Guiltinan Piacenti, 32, of Chester, New Jersey, was stabbed in the abdomen in Manhattan by a woman carrying two knives shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET, WNBC reported. She was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later, according to the television station.

Seconds earlier, police said a 68-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen by the same woman as he and his wife exited a subway station and were waiting to cross a street, The New York Times reported.

Breaking: A woman fatally stabbed in New York City's Times Square on Aug. 31 has been identified as Erin Piacenti, a vice president for Bank of America, the U.S. institution confirmed. https://t.co/N1CDnrGBZY



📸: Breandan McDermid/Reuters pic.twitter.com/pFIxfRbnmR — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 1, 2026

The alleged assailant was identified as Pamela Cisneros, 49, a resident of Queens, according to the newspaper. She was fatally shot by police during a tense standoff after refusing to put down her weapons.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

Police said the attacks appeared to be random, USA Today reported. Officers fired at Cisneros after a stun gun failed to stop her from advancing toward them with knives, according to the newspaper.

According to police, Piacenti was a vice president of business selection and conflicts, WABC reported.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague,” Bank of America said in a statement. “She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones.”

Piacenti was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Fordham University’s Law School in 2021, according to WABC, which cited her social media profiles.

Piacenti graduated from the law school along with her husband, Frank Piacenti, WNBC reported.

Erin and I were law school classmates. Not close, but always very nice. I gasped as soon as I saw her photo all over my timeline. She recently had a baby and was just returning to the office from mat leave. I have full body chills. My heart is breaking for her family. https://t.co/ghTjfQ4gGy — ©️ (@calleynte247) September 1, 2026

Fordham said in a statement that the couple had been “cherished members of the Fordham Law family” since they graduated.

At Penn, Piacenti was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and Dischord A Cappella, according to Penn’s school newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian.

She also served as an alumni admissions interviewer for the university after graduating, according to the newspaper.

“We are profoundly saddened by Erin Piacenti’s tragic and untimely death,” Mark Trodden, Penn’s dean of the School of Arts and Sciences, said in a statement. “Our thoughts go out to her family, friends, and all those who knew and loved her at this difficult time.”

Cisneros’ brother, Patrick Peralta, told the Gothamist that she had psychiatric problems for decades but was not aggressive. The divorced mother of three had been taking medications and doing better in the last several years, working on and off in a legal office, Peralta said, according to The Associated Press.

©2026 Cox Media Group