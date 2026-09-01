ICE issues detainer for man accused in woman’s murder in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The Department of Homeland Security has issued a detainer for the man accused in the murder of a woman last Thursday in Framingham.

According to ICE, a detainer was issued for Flavio Alcantara Dias on August 27.

Alcantara Dias was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily harm. He is also facing one count of possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card.

Framingham police said Alcantara Dias called 911, stating he killed the victim by mistake and strangled her.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

Framingham death investigation

“On August 27, ICE lodged a detainer against Flavio Alcantara Dias, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil with previous arrests for DUI and aggravated assault with a weapon. Alcantara Dias illegally entered the United States in April 2019,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

ICE said that in October 2024, an immigration judge granted Alcantara Dias’ motion to terminate his immigration hearings based on a “technicality,” bringing his immigration case to an end despite his “criminal history and unlawful presence in the United States.”

“The safest way to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens from our streets is by lodging arrest detainers. 7 of the top 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE. We are urging the Framingham Police Department to participate in a controlled transfer of this criminal illegal alien to get him out of our communities once and for all.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group