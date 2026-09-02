Sutton woman faces intimidation charges after incident outside Lindsay Clancy trial

A woman was arrested outside of the Lindsay Clancy Trial on Tuesday and is being accused of intimidating people involved in the case.

Dawn Light, 56, of Sutton is facing a charge of intimidation of a witness, jurors, or person furnishing information in connection with criminal proceedings, Massachusetts State Police tell Boston 25 News.

She’s expected to be arraigned tomorrow.

A jury weighing the fate of Lindsay Clancy indicated Tuesday morning that it remains deadlocked, telling the court it has been unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the closely watched murder trial.

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Acknowledging the scope of the case, which featured more than 80 witnesses and over 300 exhibits, Sullivan urged jurors to resume their discussions.

The development came after jurors spent more than three days reviewing evidence and testimony after receiving the case Thursday following closing arguments.

Jurors were later dismissed for the day shortly after 3:30 p.m. without reaching a verdict. Deliberations are scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

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