Willie Nelson, Kermit the Frog team up for duet of ‘Rainbow Connection’

SPICEWOOD, Texas — A long overdue connection took place at the Luck Reunion on Thursday.

Willie Nelson teamed with Muppet Kermit The Frog for a special duet of “Rainbow Connection” during a set at the country music legend’s ranch, KVUE-TV reported. The pair also performed a Gospel medley that included “Will The Circle Be Broken,” “I’ll Fly Away” and “Hard to Be Humble,” according to the television station.

Kermit’s rendition of the song, performed by Muppets creator Jim Henson for the 1979 film “The Muppet Movie,” was nominated for two Academy Awards for co-writers Paul Williams and Kenny Ascher (original song and original song score and its adaptation).

The song would be covered many times, with versions sung by the Carpenters, Kenny Loggins and the Chicks, Rolling Stone reported. Nelson added his tender rendition in 2001 for his album, also titled “Rainbow Connection,” according to the magazine.

Kermit’s version would reach No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to People. Nelson’s album was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2002.

Nelson, 90, performed the song in 2019 with Kacey Musgraves at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards, according to KVUE. Kermit has performed the song with Barbra Streisand, Debbie Harry and Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Rolling Stone reported.

Luck Reunion is an annual festival hosted at Nelson’s “Luck Ranch,” according to KXAN-TV. The music acts are accompanied with food served by famous chefs, according to the television station.

Musical acts for this year’s event included Tyler Childers, Dawes & Lucius, Durand Jones, Old Crow Medicine Show, Madi Diaz and John Oates, KXAN reported.

