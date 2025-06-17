Mass. man gets prison time for shooting pregnant girlfriend in head, blinding her, near 3 children

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton man has been sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison for shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the head with their three young children nearby in 2020, the district attorney said Tuesday.

Shaun Holiday, 30, was sentenced Tuesday after a jury convicted him in May of more than a dozen charges stemming from the Sept. 8, 2020 shooting inside an apartment on North Main Street, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a statement.

A jury found Holiday guilty of armed assault in a dwelling, armed home invasion, assault and battery upon a pregnant person, armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, three counts of reckless endangerment of a child and six counts of witness intimidation, Cruz said.

On Tuesday, Holiday was sentenced to serve 25 to 30 years in state prison, with 5-10 years to be served from and after that sentence, Cruz said.

Conditions of Holiday’s probation terms include that Holiday stay away from and have no contact with his victims, unless authorized by probate court; have GPS monitoring with the exclusion zones of home, work and school; abide by the restraining order, abide by Probate Court orders, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow treatment recommendations, with release to be signed to probation; and participate in a intimate partner abuse prevention program.

On the afternoon of Sept. 8, 2020, Brockton Police received a 911 call for a report of a pregnant female shot in the head inside an apartment at 622 North Main St.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the female victim just inside the apartment building, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the temple. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then flown to a Boston hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

Investigators followed a blood trail up the stairs to the apartment where three young children were found, Cruz said.

As officers left the building with the children, one of the children identified Holiday as their father. Holiday was sitting on the sidewalk being treated by emergency medical personnel for a gunshot wound to his left forearm.

Through witness interviews, use of city camera video surveillance and location points from Holiday’s GPS monitoring bracelet,

Investigators determined that Holiday arrived at the apartment earlier that day and then gained access to the apartment.

“Holiday approached the victim from behind, wrapped his left arm around her neck and shot her in the right temple with a .40 caliber firearm, with their three small children in the apartment,” Cruz said in his statement.

The bullet exited the victim’s left temple and lodged into Holiday’s forearm.

“The injury to the victim rendered her permanently blind,” Cruz said.

Holiday then ran away from the scene for a time before returning to 622 North Main St. to find police. He was then treated for the gunshot wound to his left forearm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group