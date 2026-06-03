Nick Pasqual: Actor receives 32 years to life sentence for stabbing ex-girlfriend

LOS ANGELES — “Poor Paul” actor Nick Pasqual, who also had a cameo appearance in an episode of “How I Met Your Mother,” on Tuesday was sentenced to a prison term of 32 years to life for stabbing his former girlfriend.

Pasqual, 36, was convicted for the attempted murder of his estranged girlfriend, makeup artist Allie Shehorn, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A jury also found Pasqual guilty of six counts, including injuring a spouse or partner, the newspaper reported.

The other counts include one count of forcible rape; three felony counts of injuring a spouse, fiancée or partner; and one count of felony first-degree burglary with a person in the home, according to USA Today.

Shehorn gave a victim impact statement in court on Tuesday, KABC reported.

“When I was lying on the floor in a pool of my own blood, I remembered wondering if this was how my life was going to end,” Shehorn said. “I was terrified, I was in pain.

“You, who I had once trusted, decided my life was something that you could take away.”

Pasqual’s attorneys have said they would appeal.

Prosecutors said that on May 23, 2024, Pasqual repeatedly stabbed Shehorn in her Shadow Hills home. Authorities said the actor broke into Shehorn’s home just before 4:30 a.m. PT, attacked her with a knife and fled California, the Times reported.

Shehorn had filed a restraining order against Pasqual days before the attack, according to the newspaper.

Pasqual was ultimately stopped by authorities at a border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, and extradited to Los Angeles.

Pasqual spoke to the court before he was sentenced and expressed regret, KABC reported.

#BREAKING: Actor Nick Pasqual was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for the 2024 stabbing of his estranged girlfriend at her Sunland home. Pasqual, who has appeared in various TV shows including "How I Met Your Mother," was found guilty last month of attempted murder.… pic.twitter.com/qsADg2FTO4 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 2, 2026

“Allie did not deserve to almost have her life taken from her,” he said. “No amount of words can form an adequate apology for what she had to endure.”

The couple met on the set of the film “Rebel Moon,” where Pasqual worked as a background actor and Shehorn worked as a makeup artist, the Times reported.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman released a statement after the sentencing, according to KABC.

“Allie Shehorn miraculously survived and courageously stood before her abuser in court to testify about the brutality she endured,” he said. “Her trial testimony was crucial in securing a guilty verdict so Mr. Pasqual could no longer be free to hurt anyone else.

“This case underscores the painful reality that domestic violence thrives when its victims live in fear and stay silent. It can erupt into life-threatening violence, and far too many victims never get the chance to see their abusers brought to justice.”

Pasqual’s attorneys released a statement on his behalf after he was sentenced, according to the television station.

“I remain deeply saddened by everything surrounding this case, and I continue to wish healing and peace for everyone affected,” Pasqual said. “I am grateful to those who have supported me during this process, and I intend to remain focused on sobriety, recovery, accountability, and a respectful appellate process moving forward.”

Pasqual appeared in the 2023 film, “Poor Paul.” He also had a cameo in a 2011 episode of “How I Met Your Mother.”

In 2010, Pasqual appeared in 17 episodes of the television series, “A Demon’s Destiny: The Lone Warrior.”

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