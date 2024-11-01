Wendy’s to close 140 locations, will open same number of new locations

Wendy’s will be closing 140 restaurants across the country but said that it will be opening an equal number of locations.

The new locations will be in areas that can generate more business, the company said during an earnings call on Thursday, according to CNN.

A list of restaurants that will close was not provided, but CEO Kirk Tanner said the closings would not impact “one particular area.”

Tanner said the ones targeted to close are “outdated” and make less than the company’s $1.1 million system average, USA Today reported.

The fast-food chain known for the Frosty already announced the closing of 100 locations in May.

There are about 6,000 Wendy’s across the nation, and the closures and expansions will not affect that number. The company has redesigned the restaurants with technological enhancements at pick-up windows, kitchen appliances and a new look inside, CNN reported.

“After our strategic review, we now expect a similar number of closures as openings, so we expect net unit growth in 2024 to be roughly flat,” spokesperson Heidi Schauer told USA Today.

It has added about 500 new locations over the past two years.

The new locations are expected to bring in at least $2 million on average, USA Today reported.





