USPS launches Operation Santa for 111th year

NORTH POLE — For the 111th year, the U.S. Postal Service is giving children the chance to write a letter to Santa Claus.

“Operation Santa” officially launched on Monday, according to the USPS website.

Children can write letters to jolly old St. Nick at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

Santa Claus might be coming to town in December, but #USPSOperationSanta is ready to start accepting letters right now: https://t.co/2GCbTl4Wve. pic.twitter.com/3rbzVPsMwm — USPS Operation Santa (@USPSOpSanta) September 18, 2023

According to USPS, the letters “travel to Santa’s U.S. satellite workshop,” are opened and reviewed, and then posted to the Operation Santa website. Personal information from the senders is hidden.

Because Santa has many letters to read, he has a few guidelines that will make his job easier:

Write legibly;

Include full name and address in the letter;

List the gifts desired in order of preference;

Be specific about the gifts wanted;

Don’t ask for gifts that might be too expensive.

People going to the Operation Santa website can “adopt” a letter and fulfill a child’s wantlist. That will begin on Nov. 20. Gifts can be sent from a participating post office.

Preregistration and identification verification for adopters will begin on Nov. 6.

The last day to send a letter is Dec. 11, the USPS said. Letters must be postmarked on that date. The last day to adopt a letter is Dec. 18.

For more information, visit USPS’ Operation Santa website.

