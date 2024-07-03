Fourth of July: What deals and freebies can you get for Independence Day?

Independence Day is upon us and with the neighborhood barbeques, fireworks and pool parties, some restaurants are offering deals to celebrate the day.
Here is a roundup of deals and freebies you can get in honor of July 4. (Reach out to your nearby locations to confirm deals as they are subject to participation.)
- Applebee’s: Star-Spangled Sips, half-price appetizers late at night. (AARP) (ReatailMeNot)
- Auntie Anne’s: No deal but special watermelon-based drinks are being offered for the summer. (ReatailMeNot)
- Baja Fresh: $15 off a $50 or more order when ordering through the rewards app. Also available in-store if you provide the phone number associated with the app. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Baked by Melissa: $20 OFF “Party in the USA” 100 pack of cupcakes with promo code PARTY20. (ReatailMeNot)
- Bar Louie: $4 domestic draft beers. Rewards members can earn $5 off a $20 order through July 7 which can be redeemed on a future visit. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Baskin-Robbins: BOGO half off sundae using code BEACHDAY, $5 off Polar Pizza using code FIREWORK, $2.50 off milkshakes using code COOL. All deals are through the app. (AARP)
- BJ’s Brewhouse: Free Pizookie with purchase of appetizer or entree using code FREEPIZOOKIE online. Only good for takeout or delivery. (AARP)
- Buffalo Wild Wings: BOGO wings when ordering on Buffalo Wild Wings Go. Use GOWINGS and you can get six free wings with any $10 purchase. (AARP)
- Burger King: $5 Your Way Meal. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- California Pizza Kitchen: 2 for $25 or $4 for $40 Grab & Grill pizzas. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Casey’s: 20% off a large specialty pizza July 4-7. There’s also a BOGO deal through July 14 to get half off a second large pizza using the code BOGO at checkout. (AARP)
- Cinnabon: No deal, but Cinnabon has a S’mores Cookie BonBite sandwich for a limited time. (ReatailMeNot)
- Dave & Busters: $5 Happy Hour deals and for loyalty members, 50% off food. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: $5 off a $25 or more order using promo code 5OFF25 or 10% off catering using code 10OffCatering in the app. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Dunkin’: Reward members can get a $3 Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich. (AARP)
- Eddie Merlot’s: Eddie’s Prime Cheeseburger and fries for $12. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Edible Arrangements: 15% off select items using promo code REDWHITEBLUE15 online. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Fazoli’s: $4 select pasta dishes through July 10. (AARP)
- Firehouse Subs: Two medium Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket sandwiches for $14 or two large sandwiches for $20 when ordering through the app or online through July 7. (TastingTable)
- Freebirds: BOGO 50% off Claims to Fame burrito or bowl using code CTFBOGO at checkout. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Friendly’s: Join the Friendly’s Fan Club and get $2 Fribbles through July 31. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Granite City Food & Brewery: $6 Growlers through July 5. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Hungry Howie’s: Free 16-piece Howie Bread with $20 online order through July 7. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Insomnia Cookies: Four free cookies with the purchase of 12 classic cookies. (AARP)
- Jeremiah’s Italian Ice: 4x rewards points for rewards members. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Jersey Mike’s Subs: Rewards members can get $2 off a regular sub with an email offer and using promo code FIREWORK online or scanning email coupon code in-store.(The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Jimmy John’s: BOGO Firecracker Wrap for Freaky Fast Rewards members on July 4. (AARP)
- KFC: 50% off chicken sandwiches when ordering online or on the app this week. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Krispy Kreme: Free glazed doughnut if you visit a location wearing red, white and blue. Rewards members get other freebies through the month including a free doughnut on Tuesdays and free iced coffee on Fridays with purchase. (AARP)
- Krystal: BOGO $1 drinks on July 4. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Main Event: $4.99 Summer Splasher, $9.99 Spiked Splasher-Rita, $32.99 Summer Basic Pass for unlimited games and food and non-alcoholic discounts, $57.99 Main Event Premium Summer Pass has discounts and All-You-Can-Play bowling, laser tag and more. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Marco’s Pizza: $5.99 Pizzolis, free 2-liter Starry with purchase of a large Fiery Flavors pizza and CheezyBread using FREESTARRY. (AARP) (ReatailMeNot)
- Metro Diner: Fish Fry Fridays special on July 5. (ReatailMeNot)
- Moe’s Southwest Grill: Rewards members get a free Queso Crunch Taco with any purchase through July 7. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- On the Border: $7 Liberita margarita for a limited time. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Outback Steakhouse: DineUnder Menu with meals starting at $16.99. (ReatailMeNot)
- Papa Johns: Free medium one-topping pizza for rewards members redeemable between July 8-21(with a minimum $20 purchase) when ordering July 4-7. (AARP)
- Pita Pit: $4 Caesar Pita or salad for rewards members when ordering through the app on July 4. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Pollo Campero: Fourth of July bundle which includes 50 pieces of chicken, three giant sides and 25 rolls or tortillas available online or through the app until July 7. App users can also get a $5 credit from July 5 through 7. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Popeyes: Free six-piece boneless wings with $10 purchase when ordering through the app or online. (AARP)
- Red Robin: No deal but patriotic and Olympic-themed offerings including a Gold Medal Burger and a Star Spangled Spritzer. (ReatailMeNot)
- Round Table Pizza: $5 off large or extra-large pizza on July 4. (AARP)
- Shake Shack: Save $15 on a large sandwich box when using the code GOBIG online, through the app or at a kiosk on select sandwiches. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Smashburger: $1 tater tots on Thursdays through July 11 in-store. (AARP)
- Smokey Bones: 15% of proceeds on July 4 will go to the Robert Irvine Foundation. (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Sonic: $1.99 Chili Cheese Coney. (AARP)
- Starbucks: No specific July 4 deal but the coffee shop is offering a new pairings menu starting at $5. (ReatailMeNot)
- Subway: 20% off six-inch and footlong subs through August when ordering online or through the app and using code TWENTYOFF. (TastingTable) (The Krazy Coupon Lady)
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Get a Signature Beef Burger and fries for $12 until July 5.
- Wendy’s: Free Frosty with a minimum $5 purchase through its app until July 7. (AARP)
- White Castle: BOGO on individual combo meals. (AARP)
Again, the deals are subject to participation so you should check with your neighborhood locations to see if they are taking part.
© 2024 Cox Media Group