Trending

Users report Skype outages worldwide

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Laptop computer displaying logo of Skype for Business Server, part of the Office family software and services developed by Microsoft

Skype issues FILE PHOTO: Users worldwide are reporting issues with Skype. (monticellllo - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The popular video conferencing program Skype was down worldwide on Thursday afternoon.

Read more trending news

Several websites that track whether companies are having issues indicated that Skype started having problems at about 1 p.m. Reports came into the site, DownForEveryoneorJustMe from the U.S., Brazil, the U.K. among other countries.

DownDetector also had reports of users getting a loading circle as they tried to log in.

On Microsoft’s status page, it said Skype may have “a degraded experience with all Skype clients.”

Check back for more on this developing story.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read