Two soldiers killed when Army Apache helicopter crashes in Texas

SALADO, Texas — An Army Apache helicopter crashed in a central Texas field on Wednesday, killing two soldiers, authorities said.

The soldiers, from Fort Hood, were killed when the aircraft crashed near Salado, Texas, KWTX reported. The crash ignited a grass fire and several homes in the area were evacuated, according to the television station.

The soldiers were pronounced dead after officials responded to 911 calls around 1:30 p.m. CT, Bell County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cliff Coleman said, according to NBC News. Salado is about 50 miles north of Austin.

#BREAKING: The Bell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people are dead after an Apache military helicopter crashed near Salado, Texas. ℹ️ https://t.co/9TPE4tfkZy pic.twitter.com/D60hI3goY6 — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) August 12, 2026

The acting commanding general of the First Cavalry Division confirmed that two Fort Hood soldiers were aboard the helicopter, KWTX reported.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families, friends, and fellow Troopers of those involved during this incredibly difficult time,” Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven said in a statement.

According to the Army, the AH-64 Apache is an attack helicopter with seats for two crew members, CNN reported.

The Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division is reportedly investigating the crash, KVUE reported.

The names of the soldiers are being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, according to ABC News.

The Texas A&M Forest Service told KWTX that the grass fire grew to about 155 acres Wednesday afternoon. It had been 95% contained by the evening, according to the television station.

Fort Hood covers 214,968 acres and is used to train and deploy heavy forces, The Associated Press reported. The Army said the rolling, arid terrain near the base provides an ideal training ground, according to the news organization.

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