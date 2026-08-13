Police: Man killed wife, child after killing another family member

HOPKINS, Minn. — Police in Minnesota said that a man who killed his wife and their child at a daycare they operated before killing himself also killed another family member.

Hopkins Police Chief Brent Johnson said the man, whose name has not been released, had killed a 78-year-old woman, who the authorities believe was a close relative, at her home before he stabbed his wife, 41, and their 7-year-old daughter, The Associated Press and The New York Times reported. The 41-year-old man then shot himself.

Police said the couple was married, but did not explain the status of the relationship, KMSP reported.

Six other children were at Brown Bear Childcare in Hopkins, outside of Minneapolis, at the time of the killings. They were not physically hurt, Johnson said.

Police escorted the children from the daycare, according to KMSP.

A parent called police after witnessing the attack. It is not known if the children witnessed the killings, the Times reported.

The wife and child were found in the basement of the home, while the man’s body was upstairs.

Police said they did not have a motive and no note was left.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

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