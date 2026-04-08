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Truck carrying 80,000 pounds of potatoes crashes on highway

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A semi-truck carrying 80,000 pounds of potatoes crashed on a Washington highway.
Overturned: A semi-truck carrying 80,000 pounds of potatoes crashed on a Washington highway, snarling traffic for two hours. (Washington State Patrol)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Traffic on a Washington State highway slowed to a halt on Tuesday when a truck carrying 80,000 pounds of potatoes crashed and flipped onto its side, authorities said.

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The incident occurred on State Route 18 at about 9:45 a.m. PT, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The truck overturned near milepost 24 on Tiger Mountain, located in eastern King County and approximately 32 miles east-southeast of Seattle, KIRO reported.

Westbound lanes of the highway were shut down while a tow truck attended to the truck, Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol said in a social media post.

No injuries were reported in the crash, and the roadway was clear and all lanes had reopened by 11:45 a.m. PT, Johnson said.

It was unclear what led to the crash.

The truck driver will be cited, Johnson said.

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