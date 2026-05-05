Tony Award nominees announced

Stars of the stage are going up against stars from the big screen for the 2026 Tony Awards.

“Schmigadoon!”, which is based on the Apple TV series, and “The Lost Boys”, based on the vampire movie of the same name, lead the pack with 12 nominations, with the revival “Ragtime” coming in second with 11, Deadline reported.

Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss announced the nominees in 26 categories Tuesday morning, The Associated Press reported.

Like any awards show, there were expectations and snubs.

For the expectations, shows such as the aforementioned Broadway hits, along with the original show “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” were honored, along with actors such as Daniel Radcliffe, Mark Strong, Nathan Lane, Rose Byrne, and Kelli O’Hara, who were all nominated.

As for snubs, Adrien Brody, Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Lea Michelle were all left off this year’s list, as was “The Queen of Versailles” and “Beaches,” USA Today reported.

Finally, there is a record breaker among the nominees. June Squibb is making history as the oldest actor to be nominated for a Tony Award. The 96-year-old actress was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for “Marjorie Prime,” according to Broadway World. The title was previously held by Lois Smith, who was nominated and won for her performance in “The Inheritance” in 2020. This is the first Tony nomination for Sqibb.

The Tony Awards will be given out on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall, according to the AP.

The nominees are:

Best Play

“The Balusters”

“Giant”

“Liberation”

“Little Bear Ridge Road”

Best Musical

“The Lost Boys”

“Schmigadoon!”

“Titaníque”

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Best Book of a Musical

“The Lost Boys,” David Hornsby and Chris Hoch

“Schmagadoon!,” Cinco Paul

“Titaníque,” Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York),” Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Original Score Written for the Theatre

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman,” Music - Caroline Shaw

“August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” Music - Steve Bargonetti

“The Lost Boys,” Music & Lyrics - The Rescues

“Schmigadoon!.” Music & Lyrics - Cinco Paul

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York),” Music & Lyrics - Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Revival of a Play

“Becky Shaw”

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

“Every Brilliant Thing”

“Fallen Angels”

"Oedipus"

Best Revival of a Musical

“Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

“Ragtime”

“Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, “Punch”

Nathan Lane, "Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman"

John Lithgow, "Giant"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Every Brilliant Thing"

Mark Strong, “Oedipus”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, "Fallen Angels"

Carrie Coon, “Bug”

Susannah Flood, "Liberation"

Lesley Manville, "Oedipus"

Kelli O’Hara, "Fallen Angels"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, "Chess"

Luke Evans, "Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show"

Joshua Henry, "Ragtime"

Sam Tutty, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"

Brandon Uranowitz, “Ragtime"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, "Schmigadoon!"

Stephanie Hsu, "Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show"

Caissie Levy, "Ragtime"

Marla Mindelle, "Titaníque"

Christiani Pitts, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, “The Lost Boys”

Hannah Cruz, “Chess”

Rachel Dratch, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Ana Gasteyer, “Schmigadoon!”

Nichelle Lewis, “Ragtime”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys”

André De Shields, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Bryce Pinkham, “Chess”

Ben Levi Ross, “Ragtime”

Layton Williams, “Titanique”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, “Liberation”

Marylouise Burke, “The Balusters”

Aya Cash, “Giant”

Laurie Metcalf, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

June Squibb, “Marjorie Prime”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Christopher Abbott, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Danny Burstein, “Marjorie Prime”

Brandon J. Dirden, “Waiting for Godot”

Alden Ehrenreich, “Becky Shaw”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Richard Thomas, “The Balusters”

Best Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, “Giant”

Robert Icke, “Oedipus”

Kenny Leon, “The Balusters”

Joe Mantello, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Whitney White, “Liberation”

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys”

Lear deBessonet, “Ragtime”

Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”

Tim Jackson, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”

Ellenore Scott, “Ragtime”

Ani Taj, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, “The Lost Boys”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Hildegard Bechtler, “Oedipus”

Takeshi Kata, “Bug”

David Korins, “Dog Day Afternoon”

Chloe Lamford, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

David Rockwell, “Fallen Angels”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

dots, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Soutra Gilmour, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Rachel Hauck, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Dane Laffrey, “The Lost Boys”

Scott Pask, “Schmigadoon!”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, “Dog Day Afternoon”

Qween Jean, “Liberation”

Jeff Mahshie, “Fallen Angels”

Emilio Sosa, “The Balusters”

Paul Tazewell, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, “Ragtime”

Linda Cho, “Schmigadoon!”

Qween Jean, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Ryan Park, “The Lost Boys”

David I. Reynoso, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

©2026 Cox Media Group