‘This Is Spinal Tap’ actor, keyboardist David Kaff dies

An actor and real-life musician from “This Is Spinal Tap” has died.

David Kaff was 79 years old.

Kaff played keyboardist Viv Savage in the film and was a member of the real band Mutual of Alameda’s Wild Kingdom, which announced his death, according to Deadline.

The band posted to Facebook that he died in his sleep on July 11, “David always had a kind word and a quick wit that would slay you where you stand. Then he’d make you smile doing it! RIP dear brother.”

No cause of death was provided.

Kaff was born David Kaffinetti in 1946 and was a founding member of Rare Bird, active from 1969 to 1975 and known for the 1969 hit “Sympathy,” Variety reported.

Overall, Rare Bird released five albums, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Kaff also played keyboards for Chuck Berry as part of his London sessions album.

The keyboardist not only appeared in “This Is Spinal Tap” as Savage, he also performed on the film’s soundtrack and was part of the fictional band’s live performances for about a year after the film’s release, Variety reported.

David Kaff FILE PHOTO: Spinal Tap on 7/10/84 in Chicago, Il. David Kaff (far right) died on July 11 at the age of 79. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage) (Paul Natkin/WireImage)

A sequel to “This Is Spinal Tap” will be released in September, but Kaff was not part of its production; however, director Rob Reiner and actors Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer and Michael McKean are returning, Entertainment Weekly reported.

In the Spinal Tap storyline, Savage died while visiting the grave of drummer Mick Shrimpton, the publication said.

