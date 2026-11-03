Taylor Red’s Nicole Taylor dies after terminal cancer diagnosis

One-third of the country trio Taylor Red has died. Nicole Taylor was 35 years old.

Her sisters, Nika and Natalie Taylor, announced her death after she was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer, People magazine reported.

She died on Sept. 28 at her home in Nashville, Tennessee, Variety reported. The family held a private funeral and said that if fans would like to, they can make donations to Nicole Taylor’s favorite charities, Entertainment Weekly said.

They made the announcement on social media on Nov. 2.

“We’re heartbroken to announce the passing of our sister Nicole Taylor,” Nika said. “We honestly thought she’d be healed here on earth, but now she’s healed in heaven.”

Nicole Taylor was initially diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2022.

“It was an aggressive type. In her words, when she first found out, was ‘God’s gonna use this for his glory,’ ” Natalie Taylor said. “She thought it fearlessly and she said, ‘We’re not going to live in dread during all of this.’ And she even did CrossFit while she was with her chemo treatments. She responded well to treatments and she was declared evidence without disease.”

“Then after that she was told it turned into stage four,” Natalie Taylor said. “She tried not to live in fear, remained really hopeful. She traveled, she tried to live life, she worked really hard, she tried to have fun.”

She lived about a year after doctors said she had about three months, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The trio grew up in South Mississippi and are known for playing guitar, banjo, fiddle and mandolin. They are best known for their viral song, “Country Money.”

©2026 Cox Media Group