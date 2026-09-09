Squirmy and Grubs’ Hannah and Shane Burcaw expecting first child

TikTok influencers Squirmy and Grubs are going to be parents for the first time.

The social media stars, whose real names are Shane and Hannah Burcaw, shared the news on their social media platforms, which include TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, “Today” reported.

On Tuesday, the interabled couple revealed that Hannah Burcaw was 20 weeks pregnant and is expecting their child in January, according to the news outlet.

“We are beyond ecstatic to announce that we’re expecting our first child this coming January!” the couple wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Although we’ve been thoroughly enjoying this special time in privacy so far, we’ve also missed sharing all the joy with you, and there’s SO MUCH to share!”

The couple got married in September 2024 and frequently post on TikTok and YouTube, People reported. They answer many questions on social media, including queries about their relationship and Shane Burcaw’s spinal muscular atrophy diagnosis.

In March 2023, Hannah and Shane announced that they would be beginning their first round of IVF, sharing a video about their decision on YouTube, according to People. They updated their followers over the next few months, including the news that the IVF procedure was not working.

In a new video announcing the pregnancy, the couple said they want to be “deliberate and intentional” about what they share about their child, “Today” reported.

Shane Burcaw has started a blog that will focus on his wife’s pregnancy and their expectations as the baby’s birth draws closer

“I’ve been writing a lot about becoming a parent,” he said in the video.

He also acknowledged that the pregnancy announcement will inevitably bring criticism, the news outlet reported.

Shane Burcaw uses a power wheelchair. According to the Cleveland Clinic, spinal motor atrophy “represents a group of genetic (inherited) neuromuscular disorders that cause certain muscles to become weak and waste away (atrophy).”

The condition is the second most common severe hereditary disease of infancy and childhood after cystic fibrosis, according to the clinic.

“There are going to be a big number of people who are not happy about this pregnancy announcement,” Shane Burcaw said. “There are going to be horrible, horrible people ... telling us that we are making the worst mistakes of our lives, that I cannot and should not be a father because of my disability.”

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