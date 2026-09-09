9/11 hero and Boston College grad receives Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Medal of Freedom to the family of Welles Crowther on Tuesday.

Welles Crowther was a former Boston College graduate who saved 18 people from the 78th floor of the South Tower on 9/11.

He was 24 years old, a financial trader and volunteer firefighter when the tower collapsed that day. He was also known as “the man in the red bandana,” as he used it to cover his nose and mouth.

His family says he carried that red bandana with him since he was child.

“When he heard cries for help on the 78th floor, he began extinguishing the fires, blocking the exit, directing survivors who could walk, of which there weren’t that many. He helped them out physically. They literally pulled him out toward the only working stairwell and carried those who couldn’t walk,” Trump said.

“And he just did things that people said were not even imaginable because they knew they were dead. They said, ‘we’re goners.’ One guy was screaming, ‘we’re goners! We’re goners!’ He didn’t know those he helped and, nor who would have known, but he willingly made all of these trips up and down, up and down, up and down, over and over again, saving life after life,” Trump continued.

Accepting the award on his son’s behalf, Crowther’s mother expressed deep gratitude to Trump for the national recognition.

“Thank you so very much, Mr. President, for this enormous honor that you’ve bestowed upon my son, Welles, in remembrance of his selfless actions on September 11,” Crowther’s mother said.

“This means the world to me, my daughters Paige and honor and our entire family. This will be treasured for generations to come.”

Boston College honors Crowther’s memory every year during their “red bandana” football game, which is scheduled for this Friday against Rutgers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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