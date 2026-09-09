Lori Loughlin files for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli

It has been a year since “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, separated. But Loughlin is making the breakup official after filing for divorce.

Loughlin filed for divorce on Sept. 4 in Los Angeles Superior Court after almost 28 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, People magazine and ABC News reported.

The couple married in 1997 and have two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli.

The pair had a prenup in place and sold their mansion for $12.65 million last year. She is asking for their assets and debts to be divided under the prenup, which was amended in 2015, ABC News reported.

Loughlin is also asking that spousal support be determined sometime in the future."

Loughlin and Giannulli were at the center of a 2019 college admission scandal. They were accused of paying $500,000 to a college consultant who said their daughters were recruits for the University of Southern California crew team, People reported. Neither daughter rowed, according to NBC News.

They pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud.

Loughlin served two months in federal prison, had to pay a $150,000 fine, and complete 100 hours of community service. Giannulli was sentenced to five months behind bars, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service, NBC News reported.

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