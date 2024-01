Sports Illustrated announces layoffs affecting most of its staff

Much of the staff working for the iconic sports magazine Sports Illustrated learned Friday that they will be let go as part of a round of layoffs expected to impact most, if not all, of the company, according to The Washington Post and the magazine’s union.

>> Read more trending news

The Arena Group bought publishing rights for Sports Illustrated from Authentic Brands Group in 2019, The Post reported. Recently, the Arena Group missed a payment for those rights and ABG revoked its publishing license, according to the newspaper and union officials.

In a note to staff members obtained by the Post, company officials said, “As a result of this license revocation, we will be laying off staff that work on the SI brand.”

The NewsGuild of New York and Sports Illustrated Union issued a joint statement confirming that workers learned Friday that the Arena Group plans to “lay off a significant number, possibly all, of the Guild-represented workers at SI, a result of Authentic Brands Group (ABG) revoking Arena’s license to publish SI.”

“We have fought together as a union to maintain the standard of this storied publication that we love, and to make sure our workers are treated fairly for the value they bring to this company,” Mitch Goldich, Sports Illustrated’s NFL editor, said in the statement. “It is a fight we will continue.”

Our statement on today’s mass layoffs at Sports Illustrated pic.twitter.com/tQjJdoHP4p — Sports Illustrated Union (@si_union) January 19, 2024

A majority of Sports Illustrated’s editorial staff, including employees focused on print, digital and video products, are members of the union. It formed in January 2020 with the support of more than 90% of eligible staff members and included 94 workers as of 2022, according to the NewsGuild of New York.

News of layoffs at Sports Illustrated came one day after the Arena Group announced it was reducing its workforce by 100 employees, citing “substantial debt and recently missed payments.”

“My immediate focus is to collaboratively design a growth-oriented media company, ensuring the financial stability necessary to cultivate and grow the brands we cherish,” Jason Frankl, chief business transformation officer for the Arena Group, said in a statement announcing the cuts. “While this week’s layoffs were regrettably necessary, I look forward to sharing detailed plans soon.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 Sports Illustrated through the years A man looks through the premiere issue of Sports Illustrated magazine on a Manhattan sidewalk, New York, New York, August 16, 1954. (Photo by Susan Wood/Getty Images) (Susan Wood/Getty Images/Getty Images)





©2024 Cox Media Group