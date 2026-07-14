Dozens of Massachusetts beaches closed as potential heat wave arrives

Mass. — Boston is bracing for another possible heat wave, sending many people in search of places to cool off. But if you’re planning a beach day, be sure to check before you go.

More than 40 beaches across Massachusetts are currently closed because of unsafe water quality.

From Provincetown to Worcester and Springfield, the state’s interactive beach water quality dashboard shows dozens of local beaches closed due to high bacteria levels.

State and local health officials monitor water quality at more than 1,100 public beaches. Testing schedules vary by location—some beaches are tested daily, while others are sampled monthly, depending on their history of water quality issues.

Bacteria levels can rise for several reasons, including heavy rainfall, algae blooms, and sewer overflows.

If a beach is closed, health officials urge people to stay out of the water to avoid potential illness.

The state’s beach water quality dashboard is updated hourly between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week. Most closures last one to two days, as laboratory testing of water samples typically takes about 24 hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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