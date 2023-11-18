SpaceX launches new rocket but lost both booster, spacecraft after explosion during test flight

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its Starship rocket in Texas just after 7 a.m. CST Saturday.

“Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever to fly. SpaceX aims to make both parts of the vehicle fully and rapidly reusable. That gives it the potential to launch bigger and heavier payloads to space and to significantly drive down the cost of lofting satellites, space telescopes, people and the things they need to live into space,” according to the New York Times.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement obtained by CNN following Saturday’s test flight.

“A mishap occurred during the SpaceX Starship OFT-2 launch from Boca Chica, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 18. The anomaly resulted in a loss of the vehicle. No injuries or public property damage have been reported,” the FAA said, according to CNN.

The second flight of Starship was not a success completely, according to the Times. SpaceX officials said it appeared that the ship’s self-destruct system blew up the rocket over the Gulf of Mexico, according to The Associated Press.

“The real topping on the cake today, that successful liftoff,” said SpaceX commentator John Insprucker, according to the AP.

The first test flight was done in April and it ended in an explosion too, the AP reported.

“Each test represents a step closer to putting the first woman on the Moon with the Artemis III Starship human landing system,” NASA associate administrator Jim Free said in a statement obtained by the Times.

“The booster experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly shortly after stage separation while Starship’s engines fired for several minutes on its way to space. With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multiplanetary,” SpaceX said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting second integrated flight test of Starship!



NASA administrator Bill Nelson congratulated SpaceX on their progress Saturday, according to the Times.

“Congrats to the teams who made progress on today’s flight test. Spaceflight is a bold adventure demanding a can-do spirit and daring innovation. Today’s test is an opportunity to learn—then fly again,” Nelson said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Together NASA and SpaceX, will return humanity to the Moon, Mars & beyond,” Nelson continued.