South Carolina teen accused of striking occupied golf cart with car

A South Carolina teen is accused of attempted murder for allegedly striking an occupied golf cart with his vehicle, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to a news release posted online by the Hardeeville Police Department, Jaron Ronmil Cooper, 19, of Hardeeville, was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with attempted murder and malicious injury to property.

Officers responded to a call about a disturbance on Tuesday, WSAV reported. Police arriving at the scene learned there had been a verbal argument that escalated, according to the television station.

According to the police department, investigators determined that Cooper allegedly used a motor vehicle “to intentionally strike” a golf cart. The release added that the suspect allegedly caused damage to property in the area.

It was unclear how many people were in the golf cart, but police said that one victim was injured and was transported to an area hospital, WTOC reported. It was also unclear what escalated the verbal confrontation to a more physical one.

Police did not provide the condition of the victim.

According to the news release, officers located Cooper and placed him under arrest.

An investigation is ongoing.

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