Jury selection to begin on Oct. 6 in Matthew Farwell trial

BOSTON — Jury selection in the trial of Matthew Farwell is now scheduled to begin October 6, one day later than previously expected.

Farwell is accused of strangling 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore inside her Canton apartment and staging her death as a suicide. Prosecutors allege Farwell maintained an inappropriate relationship with Birchmore that began when she was underage.

Birchmore was found with a ligature around her neck tied to a closet door handle.

According to prosecutors, Farwell killed Birchmore after she told him she was pregnant with his child. They say DNA evidence links him to both the crime scene and the murder weapon.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty and maintains that Birchmore died by suicide.

Although her death was initially ruled a suicide, the manner of death was later changed to “undetermined.”

Court filings also say an unidentified person is the biological father of Sandra Birchmore’s unborn child, not Farwell or his brother, who is a named defendant in a civil lawsuit.

Farwell’s trial will happen in federal court in Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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