Boston police seeking assistance identifying individual in connection to stabbing investigation

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual in relation to a stabbing investigation in Roxbury.

At around 7:12 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a radio call for a person stabbed in the area of Warren Street in Roxbury.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a blood trail that led them to the area of Kensington Park where they found a victim who was suffering from a severe laceration to the face.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police attempted to canvass the area for the suspect but did not locate the individual.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact (617) 343-4275. Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line: 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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