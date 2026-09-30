SNAP benefits change on Oct. 1

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is changing effective Oct. 1.

The Hill said the benefits, also known as SNAP or Food Stamps, will increase because of the annual cost-of-living adjustment for most people. The increase is to help offset inflation.

With the higher amount, the maximum allowed income may also change depending on what state a person lives in, their age and disability status.

To qualify for some assistance, your monthly gross income, in most cases, has to be 130% or less of the federal poverty level.

As of Wednesday, that number is $1,729 for an individual or $3,575 for a family of four.

Net income is lower: $1,330 for an individual and $2,750 for a family of four.

As for the benefit, the monthly allowance will be $1,023 for a family of four in the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C. It was $994.

Alaska, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that amount is $2,027. Hawaii is $1,655.

The benefit amounts are effective until Sept. 30, 2027.

Click here to see if you are eligible and how to apply.

About 37 million people receive SNAP benefits, USA Today reported. States must pay 75% of the program’s administrative costs, instead of 50%, because of President Donald Trump’s tax law passed last year.

They may have to pay more in 2027 depending on the “error rate,” or how accurately they determine eligibility and benefit amounts, including both overpayments and underpayments. A high error rate may mean up to 15% of benefits paid by the states, CBS News explained.

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