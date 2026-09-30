Attleboro police seek help identifying man accused of harassing shoppers

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Attleboro Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of accosting three customers inside a store.

Officers said the man entered the Market Basket on Monday night at 7:18 p.m. and aggressively approached three female customers.

According to police, the man was seen fleeing from the store shortly before 8 p.m. on a bicycle heading toward Rhode Island.

The man was described as being in his 20s to early 30s, with a beard and wearing a sweatshirt that said “Nantucket.”

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Attleboro police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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