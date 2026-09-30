Quincy man indicted on federal gun, drug charges

QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he illegally possessed firearms and sold cocaine to an undercover federal agent on multiple occasions this summer.

Officials announced that Joseph King, 48, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to court documents, King allegedly sold a controlled substance containing cocaine to an undercover federal agent on four occasions in June, July, and August 2026.

Prosecutors also allege that on August 11, 2026, King purchased two firearms from an undercover agent, including a Glock 19M 9mm pistol and a Glock 27 .40-caliber pistol.

Authorities say King is prohibited from possessing firearms because of several prior state convictions, including a 2025 breaking and entering conviction in Taunton District Court and a 2009 larceny conviction in Quincy District Court.

King was initially arrested and charged by criminal complaint in August 2026. He remains in federal custody.

If convicted, the felon-in-possession charge carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

The drug distribution charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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