Target aims to lower prices on 2,000 items before holidays

Target is trying to save customers money before the holiday season.

Target announced this week that it will lower prices on nearly 2,000 home items, apparel and accessories, Reuters reported. The move comes months after the company cut the costs of more than 3,000 items earlier this year. Over the past year, the company has reduced prices on more than 10,000 items.

Some items, the company said, will cost 20% less than they did last year. Bedding will be about 15% lower.

Other items include women’s, men’s, infant, and toddler clothing and shoes.

The new pricing will vary by location and online. Hawaii and Alaska are excluded from the promotion, Target said.

Target is also launching this year’s Target Circle Deal Days on Oct. 6 and 7, with Target Circle members getting up to 40% off select items, USA Today reported.

Target has more than 50 locations across Massachusetts.

©2026 Cox Media Group