Pizza Hut sponsors ‘Little Hut Libraries’ for National Book Month, National Pizza Month

The iconic shape of former Pizza Huts can be seen all over the country, even if they don’t house the restaurants.

There are websites and Reddit forums dedicated to tracking what “used to be a Pizza Hut.”

Now, for a company that has promoted literacy through its “BOOK IT!” program, how fitting is it that Little Free Libraries that look like Pizza Huts are now going to pop up around the country?

Pizza Hut and Little Free Library are teaming up for Little Hut Libraries for the month of October.

Why October?

According to Little Free Library, the month is “the convergence of National Book Month and National Pizza Month.”

The company said, “the Little Hut Libraries will bring free books – and a little Pizza Hut nostalgia – directly into neighborhoods across the country.”

Each Little Hut Library will be themed to Pizza Hut, complete with the red roof, and will have 25 new books to get the program started. There will also be Pizza Hut and BOOK IT! promotions, including gift cards.

Only 24 will be available nationwide, but you can apply to get one of the book-sharing boxes and all the items to go with it.

Click here to apply.

Applications are open until the end of October. Those chosen will find out by Nov. 10, and about two weeks after, will receive their Little Hut Library.

To find a Little Free Library near you, click here.

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