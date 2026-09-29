Recall alert: 98K Rivian vehicles recalled over rearview camera issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Commission announced the recall of 98,828 Rivan vehicles.

The recall is due to an obstructed rearview camera that can reduce the driver’s view behind them, the agency said.

It affects some 2022-2027 R1S, 2022-2026 R1T and 2027 R2 vehicles.

The company released an over-the-air update to correct the issue. Owners of recalled vehicles will be alerted to the problem after Nov. 9, the NHTSA said.

For more information, contact Rivian at 888-748-4261. The company’s internal recall number is FSAM-1866. Owners can also search the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website starting on Nov. 9.

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