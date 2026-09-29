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Recall alert: 98K Rivian vehicles recalled over rearview camera issue

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Rivian R1S
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced a recall of 98,828 Rivian vehicles. (be free - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Commission announced the recall of 98,828 Rivan vehicles.

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The recall is due to an obstructed rearview camera that can reduce the driver’s view behind them, the agency said.

It affects some 2022-2027 R1S, 2022-2026 R1T and 2027 R2 vehicles.

The company released an over-the-air update to correct the issue. Owners of recalled vehicles will be alerted to the problem after Nov. 9, the NHTSA said.

For more information, contact Rivian at 888-748-4261. The company’s internal recall number is FSAM-1866. Owners can also search the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website starting on Nov. 9.

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