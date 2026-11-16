‘Rocky’ gathering KOs world record in Philadelphia

Fans of the “Rocky” franchise put their fandom on full display and broke a Guinness World Record in the process.

Hundreds of Rocky Balboa wannabes donned black beanies, gray sweats and sweatshirts, and black Converse sneakers and gathered on the iconic steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Nov. 13 to pay tribute to the film and its namesake.

The Associated Press reported that to break the record, at least 250 people needed to be there, but they more than doubled it when 570 people were officially counted.

Once Guinness World Records made it official, they ran up the museum’s steps just like Sylvester Stallone did and posed for a photo.

APTOPIX Rocky Guinness World Record Fans celebrate on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art after breaking the Guinness World Record for Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Rocky Balboa Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Rocky gathering was organized by Philadelphia city leaders to honor the film’s 50th anniversary.

Several events were held recently, including a rededication of the Rocky statue and a meat market challenge where fans punched hanging slabs of frozen meat.

There was even the “Rocky Run,” where 45,000 competitors from all 50 states and 75 countries ran through the streets of Philadelphia in honor of the film.

“Rocky,” written by Stallone, follows small-time boxer Balboa, who takes on the world’s heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed, in a match to mark the country’s bicentennial. The Oscar-winning film was shot for less than $1 million, but became the highest-grossing sports movie at the time and launched several sequels and spinoffs. It also holds the record for the most successful sports franchise, the AP reported.

The film “I Play Rocky,” which tells the story of Stallone’s challenges to bring his script to the screen, will hit theaters nationwide on Nov. 20, The New York Times reported. It is currently in a limited release at select theatres.

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