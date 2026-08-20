Recall alert: Momchipz Veggie Chips recalled over undeclared gluten

A Canadian food company is recalling a snack because it may contain undeclared gluten, federal officials announced on Wednesday.

According to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, Exotique Foods Inc., based in Ontario, is recalling its Momchipz Veggie Chips Broccoli Florets & Cauliflower product.

People who are allergic or sensitive to gluten are at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product, the company announcement stated.

Exotique Foods Inc Recalls Momchipz Veggie Chips Broccoli Florets & Cauliflower Due to Undeclared Gluten https://t.co/RhNA6m3BYC pic.twitter.com/WTTCaGALGG — U.S. FDA Recalls and Alerts (@FDArecalls) August 19, 2026

The product, sold in 3-ounce packages, was sold to 49 U.S. customers through Amazon.com this year between March and June, the FDA said.

The UPC code is 6 28634 44216 6 and has a “best before” date of Aug. 31, according to the company announcement.

This recall was initiated based on a retail sample result provided by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Consumers who have purchased this product and have a gluten allergy have been advised to discard it or return it to the point of sale for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Exotique Foods at 647-528-7080, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

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