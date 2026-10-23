Recall alert: Lights with adjustable tilt-arm mountings recalled due to joint failure

Lithonia Lighting has recalled 11,532 lights with tilt-arm mountings because the joint can fail, causing the light to fall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the knuckle on the recalled mountings can fail, allowing the light to fall from the arm and potentially injure someone.

There have been 13 cases of the mountings breaking, but no one was hurt, the CPSC said.

The recall affects the following lights: AASP, AARP, AAWB and AAWSC made from August 2019 to July 2020 and August 2024 to April 2026. Commercial distributors nationwide sold them from August 2019 to August 2026 for between $400 and $ 2,200.

Owners of the recalled lights, called Luminaire, should contact Lithonia Lighting, based in Atlanta, to confirm whether their devices were recalled.

They should also keep the area under the lights clear and contact the company to schedule a free repair, according to the CPSC.

For more information, contact Lithonia Lighting at 855-307-2454 or online.

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