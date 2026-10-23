Worcester man convicted of murder after victim found in woods

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2022 death of a man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton.

Authorities said 34-year-old Christopher Fuller was found guilty on Thursday in the death of 29-year-old Ernest Appiah.

On March 5, 2022, Paxton Police found Appiah’s body in the woods near Asnebumskit Road following a report from a passerby.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators determined that on Feb. 28, 2022, Fuller shot Appiah after the two left Centerfolds, an adult entertainment establishment in Worcester, together.

Fuller was initially charged and arraigned in East Brookfield District Court on July 12, 2022.

Fuller was then indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury on Dec. 21, 2022, and has been in custody since his arraignment in District Court.

The first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Fuller will be sentenced in Worcester Superior Court on Oct. 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group