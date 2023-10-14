Recall alert: Don Miguel Foods recalls burrito products over listeria concerns

WASHINGTON — Don Miguel Foods is recalling approximately 10,642 pounds of burrito products that may be contaminated with listeria, according to federal officials.

According to a news release on Friday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Dallas-based Don Miguel Foods is recalling its ready-to-eat carne asada burrito products that were shipped nationwide to retail convenience stores.

The products were produced on Sept. 27, 2023, according to the FSIS.

The items subject to recall are 7-ounce, individual wax paper packages containing “Don MigueI Hand Made Burrito Carne Asasa, with the date code D23270 printed on the package.

The items have establishment number “EST. 20049″ inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the FSIS.

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered when Dog Miguel’s laboratory testing indicated that the product might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The company then notified FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the burritos, FSIS said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Don Miguel Foods Consumer Engagement at 800-523-4635 or visit the company’s website at www.megamexfoods.com/contact-us/.

