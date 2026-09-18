Man wanted on felony charge arrested in Keene after overnight search in New Hampshire

KEENE, New Hampshire — A man who police considered dangerous has been arrested after a overnight search in southern New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police announced that Patrick Allen Boyer, 39, has been located and arrested in Keene.

Authorities said additional information about the arrest will be released later.

The arrest comes after police spent hours searching for Boyer in the communities of Stoddard and Nelson on Thursday.

According to state police, Boyer was wanted on felony-level charges, as well as charges of criminal restraint and obstructing the report of a crime. Troopers had been trying to locate him since the evening of Sept. 16.

Investigators said Boyer was spotted Thursday afternoon and became involved in a police pursuit between Keene and Stoddard. The chase was later discontinued because of public safety concerns.

Police continued searching the area and eventually found Boyer’s vehicle in Stoddard. Authorities said Boyer then fled on foot into a wooded area, prompting a large-scale search. Route 9 was closed as state, county, and local law enforcement agencies conducted extensive efforts to locate him.

State police said additional details regarding the arrest are expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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