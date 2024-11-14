Recall alert: 26K natural gas, carbon monoxide alarms recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 26,360 natural gas and carbon monoxide combination alarms. The alarms fail to alert users to the presence of natural gas or carbon monoxide.

The recall affects DeNova Detect alarms that can go into sleep mode if an alert occurs for less than four minutes. While it is in the sleep mode it fails to alert users to new presences of either natural gas or carbon monoxide.

The alarms have model number DD622NCV which can be found on the top of the alarm. A serial number is on the right side of the device.

They were sold by Lowe’s, Amazon and DeNova Detect’s website from December 2023 to July 2024 for between $90 and $102.

If you have the recalled alarm, you should register it online to get a prepaid shipping package and replacement alarm.

For more information call New Cosmos USA at 888-447-6016 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email the company. You can also visit the company’s website.

©2024 Cox Media Group