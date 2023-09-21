Recall alert: 260K Rainbow Road series board books recalled due to choking hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 260,000 board books that are part of the Rainbow Road series due to a choking hazard.

The recall is associated with seven board books that are part of the Rainbow Road Series Board Books from Make Believe Ideas. The books are kept together with plastic rings. The CPSC said that the books are either sold individually or in a book box of four.

Make Believe Books have received two reports that the plastic rings detach causing a choking hazard but according to CPSC, no injuries have been reported.

The books affected by the recall are listed below, according to CPSC:

Book Title ISBN Animal Counting 9781803374802 Dinosaur’s First Words 9781803374932 and 9781803372211 Old MacDonald Had a Farm 9781803376790 and 9781803373355 Rainbow Road Book Box 9781803376288 There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly 9781803372945 and 9781803371580 Things that Go! 9781803374826 Unicorn’s Colors 9781803374789 and 9781803376622 Where’s My Bottom? 9781803372723 and 9781803376738

CPSC said if you have one or more of the recalled books to stop using them and contact Make Believe Ideas for a refund. The refund will be given in the form of a gift card that can be used online. Once you register your recalled books, you will be provided with instructions on how to dispose of the books.

The books were sold at Target, Barnes & Noble, Sam’s Club and other stores across the country, on Amazon and other websites, as well as school book fairs from March 2022 through August 2023. Individual books cost between $10 and $11, the book set cost about $21.

You can contact Make Believe Ideas at 877-206-1091 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online.

