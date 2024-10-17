Recall alert: 13K cases of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade recalled

Coca-Cola recalled thousands of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade cases because the cans had the wrong beverage.

The Food and Drug Administration said that 13,152 12-pack cartons contained mislabeled cans.

Instead of the Zero Sugar variety, the cans had regular Minute Maid Lemonade. According to Walmart, the regular lemonade has 150 calories and 40g of sugar in each 12oz. can while the Zero Sugar version has 5 calories and zero sugars.

The recalled beverages have date codes Feb1225CNA and FEB1725CNB and UPC 0 25000 12115 9, the FDA said.

The lemonade was shipped to three states: Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The FDA said the recall is ongoing, but Coca-Cola told CNN in a statement, “No impacted product remains in the market, and all recall activities in those markets are complete.”

The recall was initiated in September, but the FDA just announced the recall last week, USA Today reported.

