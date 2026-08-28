Recall alert: 114K child car seats recalled over handle defect

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 114,660 child car seats.

The agency said the handle could detach, causing the child to fall.

The recall affects the following Britax car seats:

B-Safe Gen 2

B-Safe Gen 2 Flexfit

B-Safe Gen 2 Flexfit Plus

B-Safe 35

B-Safe Ultra

Endeavours

A remedy is under development.

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Owners will be notified of the issue by mail after Oct. 19.

For more information, contact Britax at 888-427-4829.

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