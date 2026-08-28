Trending

Recall alert: 114K child car seats recalled over handle defect

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
hand holding megaphone or bullhorn against blackboard with text PRODUCT RECALL
Recall alert (CH. HORZ/Christian Horz - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 114,660 child car seats.

Read more trending news

The agency said the handle could detach, causing the child to fall.

The recall affects the following Britax car seats:

  • B-Safe Gen 2
  • B-Safe Gen 2 Flexfit
  • B-Safe Gen 2 Flexfit Plus
  • B-Safe 35
  • B-Safe Ultra
  • Endeavours

A remedy is under development.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

Owners will be notified of the issue by mail after Oct. 19.

For more information, contact Britax at 888-427-4829.

Latest recalls:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read