Suspect in Framingham assault that left woman dead to face a judge

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with an assault in Framingham that left a woman dead is expected to face a judge on Friday.

Flavio Alcantra Dias, 43, is slated to be arraigned in Framingham District Court on the charge of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker.

Officers responding to a report of an assault and an unresponsive person at a home on Waverly Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. found a 33-year-old woman dead inside, Ryan and Baker said. She has not yet been identified

Investigators say they believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

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Officials have not provided further information on what may have led to the deadly incident.

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Video from the scene showed law enforcement gathered outside the home for hours, hauling out boxes of evidence.

A man who lives in the home told reporters that four men and one woman live there. Neighbors say they were shocked to see officers flooding the neighborhood.

“It’s definitely concerning; obviously, seeing a police presence like this for as long as they’ve been here doesn’t bode well,” one man said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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