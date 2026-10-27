Reality TV star Chrishell Stause announces split from G Flip

“Selling Sunset” actress Chrishell Stause announced that she and longtime partner G Flip are separating after more than four years together.

The reality television star shared news about the couple’s split in an Instagram post on Monday.

“I have a pretty humbling update to share with you guys,” Stause, 45, wrote in her post, according to NBC News. “G and I are no longer together, and we have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other.

“That’s not hard for me because I am in love with this person, and I don’t have all the information or the reasons.”

A source told People that G Flip was the person who ended the relationship.

G Flip, 33, also posted a statement on Instagram.

“After 4+ years Chrishell and I are no longer together. I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply,” G Flip wrote. “My head & heart are feeling very heavy right now and I’m not able to talk but I want to thank you all for your support and appreciate you respecting our privacy at this time.”

The couple met at a Halloween party in 2021, the Australian musician told Vogue Australia. “Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing,” G Flip, who was born Georgia Flipo, told the publication.

Stause’s ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim shared a message of support in the comments section of the actress’ post, People reported. Oppenheim and Stause dated in 2021 before she began her relationship with G Flip.

“I’m really sorry to hear this. I’m thinking of you and sending you my love,” he wrote. “You’re both beautiful people and sometimes things just don’t work out, but it certainly doesn’t mean anyone failed.”

©2026 Cox Media Group