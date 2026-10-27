2 adults found dead, child found injured in Manchester home

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said they are investigating the suspicious deaths of an adult male and female in Manchester.

Manchester police responded to call on Wheelock Street for a report of a domestic dispute.

Officers arrived and found two adults deceased, and an eight-year-old child alive, suffering what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

The child is in stable condition at the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under active investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the incident under investigation is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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